Hunter Biden’s legal team is scheduled to meet next week with the U.S. attorney overseeing the investigation into the president’s son, according to reports.

The meeting was granted after Mr. Biden’s lawyers reached out for an update on the Justice Department probe that is believed to be focused on tax evasion and making false statements when purchasing of a gun.

At least one official from Justice Department headquarters is expected to attend the meeting with the U.S. Attorney in Delaware, David Weiss, according to CNN which cited multiple sources familiar with the matter.

Hunter Biden has been under investigation for several years but has not been charged. He has denied any wrongdoing.

The meeting is scheduled to occur amid increased pressure on President Biden and his son after an anonymous IRS whistleblower came forward this week with a letter to lawmakers alleging that the Biden administration is improperly handling the investigation into the president’s son and giving him preferential treatment.

The whistleblower, who is described as a “career IRS criminal agent,” has evidence that at least two Biden Department of Justice appointees in U.S. attorney’s offices refuse to seek a tax indictment against the president’s son, according to a GOP aide.

Mr. Weiss, the lead official overseeing the investigation into Hunter Biden, was appointed by President Trump.

Hunter Biden‘s far-flung money-making schemes have raised eyebrows for years about potential influence peddling and possible crimes.

He served on the board of a Ukrainian natural gas company, pursued deals with Chinese Communist Party-linked energy tycoons, and reportedly pocketed more than $3 million from a Russian businesswoman who is the widow of a former mayor of Moscow.

Republicans in Congress are investigating whether President Biden had any involvement in his son’s international business deals.

