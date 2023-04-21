NATO allies have agreed that Ukraine will eventually become a member of the North Atlantic alliance, but the priority now is ensuring Kyiv prevails in its war against Russia, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday ahead of a meeting of the US-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

Mr. Stoltenberg also told reporters at Ramstein Air Base in Germany that Ukraine must have sufficient deterrence to prevent new attacks after the war finally ends.

“We continue to stand by Ukraine as they continue to repel the Russian aggression against their country,” Mr. Stoltenberg said. “We will stand by Ukraine in the future to help build a better and brighter future for the Ukrainian people.”

He expects NATO allies at the summit to recommit their support for Ukraine “for as long as it takes” and agree to a multi-year program to help Kyiv transition from Soviet-era equipment, standards and doctrine to full NATO standards.

“Our support helps Ukraine move toward the Euro-Atlantic integration. But, the main focus now is on ensuring that [Russian] President Putin does not win the war,” Mr. Stoltenberg said. “Without a sovereign, independent Ukraine, there is no meaning in discussing membership” in NATO.

The highest immediate priority for the Defense Contact Group is helping Ukraine strengthen its air defense network, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Friday.

“Ukraine urgently needs our help to shield its citizens, infrastructure, and forces from Russia’s missile threat,” Mr. Austin said.

Ukraine needs more ammunition as it prepares for an expected counter-offensive in the spring, along with sufficient spare parts and fuel to sustain its army in the fighting to come, Mr. Stoltenberg said.

“You need enormous amounts of ammunition, fuel, and trailers to be able to move heavy equipment like battle tanks and recovery vehicles,” he said. “I think sometimes we underestimate all the logistics that have to be in place just to have operational battle tank capabilities.”

NATO allies have provided more than $35 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion more than a year ago. This week, the U.S. announced its 36th drawdown of military weapons from its own stocks, valued at $325 million.

