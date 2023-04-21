Thieves pulled off a $14.8 million heist of gold and other valuables when they nabbed a container stored in a facility at Toronto’s Pearson Airport.

The facility, outside the airport’s security line, is a warehouse, and the robbers accessed the public side leased to a third party.

The heist happened after a plane landed Monday and offloaded its cargo.

The theft was reported soon after it happened. No arrests have been made and no suspect information has been released by Canadian law enforcement.

To avoid jeopardizing the investigation, Peel Regional Police Inspector Stephen Duivesteyn did not name the airline or the origin airport of the gold delivery flight .

Monday’s caper was not the first time gold was robbed at the airport. In 1952, criminals made off with the precious metal worth $1.84 million in today’s money from what was then Malton Airport.

Suspects were never named and the crime remained unsolved, according to the Toronto Star newspaper.

