The White House on Friday declined to comment on reports that President Biden will announce his reelection campaign next week.

“Federal law prohibits me from discussing campaign-related topics from this podium, so I will be following that law and not discussing anything regarding the 2024 race,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at the daily press briefing.

The Washington Post on Wednesday reported Mr. Biden and his team are finalizing plans to release a video officially announcing his 2024 reelection platform. The video could come as early as Tuesday, the newspaper announced, citing three people familiar with his plans.

Ms. Jean-Pierre said the Hatch Act, a federal law dating back to 1939, bars her from commenting on Mr. Biden’s reelection plans. The law prohibits executive branch employees from engaging in political activities while on the job.

For months, Mr. Biden has signaled plans to run for a second term but has held off on an official announcement. When asked about his 2024 plans, Mr. Biden has responded it’s his “intention” to run.

Along with the potential reelection announcement, Mr. Biden will meet with top Democratic donors in Washington. The meeting is expected to include 50 to 100 of the party’s top fundraisers with the goal of energizing contributors and drumming up support.

