A D.C. dentist and dental hygienist have both been indicted on charges of healthcare fraud, wire fraud, making false statements relating to healthcare fraud, and conspiracy.

Steven Price, a 66-year-old D.C. dentist, and Keidi Moore, a 37-year-old Temple Hills, Maryland dental hygienist, are accused of defrauding D.C. Medicaid with false claims to the tune of $4 million. The pair were indicted Wednesday.

Mr. Price operated a dental practice that employed Ms. Moore, the Washington Smile Center.

From January 2017 through March 22, 2022, Mr. Price and Ms. Moore are accused of conspiring to defraud Medicaid by filing false claims for services that were never provided to Medicaid recipients.

In particular, the pair are alleged to have filed false claims for two procedures, putting in space maintainers and clinical crown lengthening.

Some patients were associated with more than 30 purported crown lengthenings and over 20 space maintainer procedures during the five-year span, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

If convicted, Mr. Price and Ms. Moore face years in prison. Conspiracy and wire fraud charges both carry a maximum sentence of 20 years, healthcare fraud carries a maximum sentence of 10 years, and false statements relating to healthcare fraud carries a maximum sentence of five years.

Financial penalties and a forfeiture of proceeds would also be part of sentencing.

