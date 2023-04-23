Police have found nearly two dozen bodies on land owned by a pastor in Kenya who was arrested earlier this month for telling his followers to fast to death.

Authorities still have more shallow graves to dig up after finding 21 bodies during their initial probe of pastor Paul Makenzi’s property in the Malindi area of Kenya, according to the Associated Press.

Mr. Makenzi was arrested on April 14 over his links to cultism, which is common in Kenya.

Police in Malindi said a public tipster led them to raid Mr. Makenzi’s property, where they discovered 15 emaciated people, including four who have since died. The followers at Good News International Church told police that Mr. Makenzi instructed them to starve themselves in order to meet Jesus.

Authorities began digging up the bodies on Friday.

Mr. Makenzi is nearly a week into his 14-day hold while police complete their investigation on his property, according to local radio station Capital FM Kenya. He has been on a hunger strike for the past four days while in jail.

The pastor was arrested in 2019 and March of this year over charges related to the deaths of children. He was released on bond both times and the cases are still working their way through the judicial system.

— This story was based in part on wire service reports.

