NEWS AND OPINION:

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s sudden departure from the network on Monday generated instant, provocative media coverage which went on for hours on end, much of it bolstered with live updates, hints of mystery and plenty of speculation.

Here’s just a paltry few of the many headlines which followed the startling news generated by a very eager press.

“Lawmakers are worked up about Tucker Carlson’s exit from Fox News” (Politico); “What the Fox! Tucker out, shock shakeup, end of era” (Breitbart); “Tucker Carlson departs Fox News, pushed out by Rupert Murdoch” (Los Angeles Times); “Megyn Kelly: Fox News ousting Tucker Carlson ‘terrible move’” (The Hill); “Tucker Carlson ousted at Fox News amid lawsuit alleging sexism” (National Public Radio); and “Tucker Carlson parts ways with Fox News just days after Dominion settlement” (MSNBC).

And here are just a few more.

“In a lawsuit, Tucker Carlson is accused of promoting hostile work environment” (The New York Times); “Tucker Carlson, Fox News’ most popular host, out at network” (AP News); “‘The View’ celebrates Tucker Carlson leaving Fox News by getting audience to sing ‘Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye’” (Variety); “Now what for Tucker Carlson? Now what for Fox News?” (The Washington Post), “Fox stock tumbles as Tucker Carlson leaves Fox News” (Barrons); “Fox News parts ways with influential host Tucker Carlson” (Al Jazeera); and “Why Tucker Carlson got fired: The Fox News host’s ‘cancellation’ is perfect” (Slate).

GLENN BECK IS HIRING

The relentless coverage of primetime star Tucker Carlson’s departure from Fox News on Monday provided a perfect media moment for Glenn Beck, founder of The Blaze, a Texas-based news organization where the motto is this: “News and entertainment for people who love America.”

Mr. Beck, in fact, offered an succinct and provocative invitation to Mr. Carlson shortly after the news rang out from sea to shining sea that the popular host had left the nation’s leading cable news network.

“We would love to have you here,” Mr. Beck said in an instant reaction during a segment which aired Monday on his own network.

“You won’t miss a beat, and together the two of us will tear it up. Just tear up. That would be fascinating,” Mr. Beck advised Mr. Carlson.

No answer yet from the person in question, though.

JUST THE FACTS, SIR

It comes just in time for President Biden’s much anticipated announcement that he will seek reelection in 2024.

The Republican National Committee has launched Fact Check Biden — a website solely dedicated to fact checking Mr. Biden’s assorted claims and proclamations in real time.

“Fact Check Biden will share fact checks with the press and public as Biden lies — which is any day that ends in Y,” the committee quipped in an announcement that the site was up and running at FactCheckBiden.com.

“Not only has Biden created crisis after crisis, he lies about the damage that he’s done to our country. Whether it’s claiming that the border is secure, that our economy is strong, or that the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan was a success, Biden and his administration refuse to acknowledge the truth,” advised RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel in a written statement shared with Inside the Beltway.

“The Republican National Committee will continue to hold Biden accountable for his lies, and in November 2024, the American people will too,” she added.

A UNITED NATIONS MOMENT

There will be a unique event at United Nations Headquarters in New York City on Tuesday. It is a grand salute to Kahlil Gibran, the Lebanon-born poet best known for “The Prophet.”

The widely praised collection of poetry was published by Knopf in 1923 and went on to sell 10 million copies, according to the reference site Poet.org, which deemed the work a “phenomenon.”

The United Nations event will celebrate the hundredth anniversary of the book and also introduce a new exhibition titled “Kahlil Gibran Returns to New York After 100 Years.”

It includes rare drawings by Gibran plus original manuscripts, according to event coordinator Samar Nader, a filmmaker and a correspondent to the United Nations for El-Nashra, an independent newspaper based in Lebanon.

In addition, there will be a quartet of speeches and an artistic program based on the poet’s life and legacy which includes dance, traditional Lebanese tunes and, of course, dramatic readings from his book.

The collaborative gathering is presented under the auspices of the Permanent Mission of Lebanon to the United Nations Headquarters, the University of Balamand, the National Committee, the Museum of Gibran in Lebanon, and the World Lebanese Cultural Union - U.S. Council.

POLL DU JOUR

• 34% of U.S. adults say the right to keep and bear arms is “an absolute right and should not be limited”; 59% of Republicans, 38% of independents and 7% of Democrats agree.

• 23% of women and 45% of men also agree.

• 51% overall say the right to bear arms is “important but should have restrictions”; 39% of Republicans, 49% of independents and 66% of Democrats agree.

• 59% of women and 43% of men also agree.

• 12% overall say it would be “better for the country” if we did away with the right to bear arms entirely; 0% of Republicans, 10% of independents and 27% of Democrats agree.

• 15% of women and 10% of men also agree.

• 3% overall “don’t know”; 2% of Republicans, 4% of independents and 1% of Democrats agree.

• 3% of women and 3% of men also agree.

SOURCE: A Monmouth University poll of 805 U.S. adults conducted March 16-20 and released Monday.

