President Biden warned Congress Monday that he is prepared to issue his third veto, this time against legislation to reimpose tariffs against Chinese solar panels suspended by the administration.

A bipartisan bill to reinstate tariffs against solar imports from Southeast Asian countries that Chinese companies funnel their products through – to skirt U.S. trade laws – is set to be passed in the Republican-controlled House this week.

In the veto threat Monday, the White House said its tariff pause is vital to provide clean-energy solar projects with a cheap foreign supply source that accounts for 80% of panels used in the U.S.

“Passage of this joint resolution would undermine these efforts and create deep uncertainty for jobs and investments in the solar supply chain and the solar installation market,” said the White House Office of Management and Budget. “The Commerce rule provides a short-term bridge to ensure there is a thriving U.S. solar installation industry ready to purchase the solar products that will be made in these American factories once they are operational.”

The bill, which is a privileged resolution under the Congressional Review Act and must receive a vote in both chambers, is also expected to clear the Democratic-led Senate because it only requires a simple majority and avoids the 60-vote filibuster threshold.

Its passage would mark the latest example of House Republicans using their majority to roll back Mr. Biden’s regulatory agenda using privileged resolutions, putting vulnerable Senate Democrats up for reelection next year in tough spots.

The president has vetoed two other pieces of legislation to strike separate environmental policies. The House failed to override both vetoes with the necessary two-thirds majority.

Mr. Biden’s first veto was against a measure to scuttle a Labor Department rule allowing 401(k) fiduciaries to engage in ESG investing. The second veto blocked an effort to roll back expanded powers for the EPA to issue federal protections over small waterways and wetlands.

