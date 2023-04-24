President Biden has nominated Gen. Randy George, the Army’s current vice chief of staff, to take over the top position after this summer’s retirement of Gen. James McConville as Army chief of staff.

According to the Congressional Record, the Senate received Gen. George’s nomination for the top Army job last week and referred it to the Armed Services Committee.

He has served as the vice chief of staff since August and previously was senior military assistant to the Secretary of Defense.

Gen. George has had several high-level commands, including I Corps and the 4th Infantry Division, and served during the Gulf War and in both Iraq and Afghanistan.

If approved by the Senate, Gen. George will take over an Army facing a number of challenges, with the current recruiting crisis likely topping the list. Along with the other armed services, the Army is anticipating it will fall short of its personnel goals this year.

The Army also continues to ship weapons and equipment to Ukraine to assist Kyiv in its war against invading Russians, now in its second year, while struggling to replenish its own stockpiles.

