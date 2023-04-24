Susan Rice, who serves as President Biden’s domestic policy adviser, is stepping down from her post, the White House announced Monday.

It is not immediately clear when Ms. Rice will leave her post. A replacement was not announced.

In her role, she spearheaded some of Mr. Biden’s most controversial and ambitious domestic agenda items. She helped craft the administration’s immigration policy, as well as actions on health care, gun safety and student loans.

Ms. Rice is the only person to serve as both national security adviser, a position she held under President Obama, and domestic policy adviser.

In a statement, Mr. Biden hailed her record of public service, praising her “integrity, humility and humor.”

“I thank Susan for her counsel and her friendship. I will miss her,” the president said.

Ms. Rice was one of the first individuals Mr. Biden appointed in his administration. She quickly set up a Domestic Policy Council to bring in policy experts and create a process for mobilizing agencies to carry out the president’s domestic agenda.

