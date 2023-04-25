The Mexican Navy halted a shipment of tequila after inspectors discovered that the liquor bottles actually contained over 9.5 tons of liquid methamphetamine.

The liquid meth was stored in 960 boxes, each box containing 12 fifths of Don Chicho tequila — a fifth is equivalent to 750 milliliters.

The meth was discovered on Sunday, in the Pacific Ocean port of Manzanillo in the Mexican state of Colima.

Drug dogs alerted human personnel to the methamphetamine. The bottles contained light-brown liquid, consistent with aged, or “añejo,” tequila, according to the Associated Press.

Mexican officials did not discuss whether the manufacturer of the tequila was involved.

While Don Chicho products are available on some websites, the brand does not have a website of its own, and its Google Business profile says the company is “temporarily closed,” according to cartel and border news site Borderland Beat.

If the smuggling had succeeded, drug traffickers would have drained the water from the 9.5 tons of the liquid, leaving crystal meth behind.

Thus far in 2023, the Mexican Navy has seized 114.3 tons of meth.

