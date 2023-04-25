Three teens were arrested Sunday after what District of Columbia police said was an overnight crime spree that started with an armed car theft and ended with multiple robberies and assaults.

The most serious offenses — which included 10 robbery charges and three charges of assault with a dangerous weapon — were committed by two 15-year-old boys, according to police. Also, a 16-year-old boy was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle in connection to the incidents.

Police said the teens began their crime spree when they brandished a gun and stole a car near Howard University shortly before 12:45 a.m. in the 2600 block of Georgia Avenue Northwest.

The teens then used the stolen car to drive around Northwest and Northeast and rob multiple victims during Sunday’s predawn hours.

The teens were eventually arrested around 10 a.m. when they crashed their stolen vehicle and tried to flee on foot from police in the 200 block of Massachusetts Avenue. Police recovered weapons inside the stolen vehicle.

