British officials said Monday they will airlift their citizens from war-torn Sudan, while the State Department has told Americans still there to find their own way out.

Officials in London said British military flights are due to depart from an unidentified airfield outside the Sudanese capital of Khartoum. They will be open to anyone carrying a U.K. passport, with priority given to family groups with children, the elderly and those with medical conditions.

British officials said they will contact citizens in Sudan who are eligible for the air evacuation.

“British nationals should not make their way to the airfield unless they are called,” U.K. officials tweeted Monday.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday his government has evacuated more than 500 people, with just over one-third of them French citizens.

On Monday, officials in Berlin said about 400 people were rescued on military flights sent by the German government.

American officials carried out an evacuation of the U.S. Embassy in Khartoum over the weekend. As many as 16,000 U.S. citizens are believed to have registered with the now-shuttered embassy.

The Pentagon said it is using drones to scout possible overland routes out of Sudan for Americans still in the country.

