More than 300 guests were attending the state dinner that President Biden and first lady Jill Biden were hosting for South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee at the White House Wednesday night.

The guest list features luminaries from the entertainment, sports and business worlds, as well as dignitaries from the political scene.

Perhaps the most notable name on the list was actress Angelina Jolie, accompanied by her son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, an actor and producer in his own right.

Television stars Chip and Joanna Gaines, who host a home remodeling show on HGTV, also made the cut. Mrs. Gaines was born in Kansas; her mother was Korean.

From the world of sports, Chloe Kim, whose parents are from South Korea, also attended. Ms. Kim is an Olympic snowboarder and became the youngest woman to win a gold medal when she captured the women’s snowboard halfpipe at 17 years old.

Also from the world of sports is Chan Ho Park, a major league baseball pitcher for 16 years. Born and raised in South Korea, Mr. Park holds records for wins and strikeouts by a South Korean player.

Four U.S. Senators were also attending, including Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York and fellow Democrats Mazie Hirono of Hawaii and Tammy Duckworth of Illinois. The only Republican senator to earn an invitation was Mitt Romney of Utah.

Notable business leaders include Cho Hyun-joon, who chairs the Hyosung Group, a diversified $17 billion company that has holdings in textiles, chemicals and construction. Also invited was Euisun Chung, chairman of Hyundai Motor Group

Korean-American authors Min Jin Lee and Meena Harris were on the guest list as well.

Celebrity chef Edward Lee, a Korean American, prepared a menu that includes crab cakes, braised beef short ribs, and a banana split with lemon bar ice cream and mint ginger cookies. Guests will dine under towering cherry blossoms, which are common in both countries. They were to be entertained by performances from three Broadway stars.

