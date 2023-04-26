President Biden on Wednesday defended his decision to run for a second term despite his advanced age, saying polls that show voter skepticism and underwater approval ratings also show general satisfaction with his agenda.

Mr. Biden, who at 80 is the oldest sitting president, said he feels good about his chances, particularly in a rematch against former President Donald Trump, whom he called a “danger to our democracy.”

The president said his age doesn’t mean much to him, personally.

“I can’t even say the number, it doesn’t register with me,” Mr. Biden said, adding voters are “gonna see a race and they’re gonna judge whether I have it or don’t have it.”

He said he wants to build on major infrastructure and climate legislation while shoring up alliances that were strained under the former president.

“We have economic growth moving,” Mr. Biden said. “Things are moving and the reason I’m running again is there is a job to finish.”

Mr. Biden said he thinks he “would still be running” even if Mr. Trump wasn’t trying to get his old job back.

The president said a Democratic alternative might be able to beat Mr. Trump, if the former president does win the GOP nomination again. But Mr. Biden said he wants to press on, citing his experience and momentum from a first term.

“I may not be the only one [who can beat Mr. Trump] but I know him well and I know the danger he presents to our democracy and we’ve been down this road before,” Mr. Biden said.

Mr. Biden, standing next to South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at a joint press conference, said part of his mission is restoring relationships with key allies. He said other presidents ran for reelection with approval ratings in the mid-40s.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com. • Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.