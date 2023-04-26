President Biden on Wednesday issued a stern warning to North Korea, saying any nuclear attack on the U.S. or its allies would result in “the end of whatever regime” launched the strike as he sought to emphasize his administration’s nuclear deterrence alliance with South Korea.

“Look, a nuclear attack by North Korea against the United States or its allies or partisans — partners — is unacceptable and would result in the end of whatever regime were to take such an action,” Mr. BIden said at a press conference with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol from the White House Rose Garden.

Mr. Biden’s comments came just hours after the two leaders announced the Washington Declaration, an agreement between the U.S. and South Korea to deter further North Korea’s nuclear ambitions.

Under the agreement, the U.S. would increase its visible deterrence efforts through the regular deployment of strategic assets, including a U.S. nuclear ballistic submarine. The last time a U.S. nuclear submarine docked in South Korea was in the early 1980s, according to the White House.

Under the agreement, the U.S. and South Korea will create a joint nuclear consultative group to improve the sharing of nuclear-related intelligence. It will focus on nuclear and strategic planning issues and give South Korea additional insight into how the U.S. plans for major contingencies.

“What the declaration means is we’re going to make every effort to consult with our allies when it’s appropriate if any action is so called for,” Biden said.

North Korea has launched roughly 100 missiles since 2022, raising alarms in South Korea and Japan. Pyongyang has increased its ballistic missile tests. Earlier this month, North Korea tested a solid-fuel intercontinental missile, a possible breakthrough in its efforts to produce more powerful weaponry.

U.S. officials say North Korea is preparing for its seventh nuclear test, which would be its first since 2017.

