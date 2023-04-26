California Gov. Gavin Newsom swiftly endorsed President Biden for reelection, putting to rest any talk of him being an alternative for Democrats in 2024.

Mr. Newsom tweeted his support after Mr. Biden posted a launch video early Tuesday. The governor also whipped up enthusiasm for the Biden team’s fundraising effort.

“Our democracy is under attack,” Mr. Newsom tweeted. “Our freedom is being stripped away. It’s time to step up — and there’s no one better to lead that fight than President Biden. Looking forward to another four years of his leadership. Let’s show up big today. Every dollar counts.”

Mr. Newsom had taken steps toward a 2024 run if Mr. Biden, who is 80 and the oldest serving president, decided to take a pass.

The California Democrat openly criticized Republican governors in the Southeast over their stances on abortion, guns and other issues. He took particular aim at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is likely to challenge former President Donald Trump for the GOP nomination.

Republicans said Mr. Newsom should focus on crime and homelessness in California instead, while Democrats cheered the governor for playing hardball instead of letting GOP leaders have the last word.

Now, Mr. Newsom is among the leading Democrats who are lining up to support Mr. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Sen. Bernard Sanders, Vermont independent and hero of the progressive left, decided not to run after bids in 2016 and 2020 and endorsed Mr. Biden.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat who recently won reelection in a swing state, said Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris spent their first term “fighting for our freedom, democracy, and more rights — not less.”

“But around the country, dangerous extremists are trying to take us backward,” Ms. Whitmer tweeted. “We cannot be complacent. It’s time to finish the job.”

