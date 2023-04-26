The guests invited to attend Wednesday night’s State Dinner at the White House for South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol:
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Kim Keon Hee
Michael Arden
Lloyd Austin, secretary of defense, and Charlene Austin
Joe and Janice Bae
Charlie Baker, former governor of Massachusetts
Stephen K. Benjamin, senior adviser to the president for public engagement, and DeAndrea Benjamin
Rep. Ami Bera of California and Dr. Janine Bera
Anthony Bernal, assistant to the president and senior adviser to the first lady
Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky and Britainy Beshear
Frank Biden and Mindy Ward
Dong-Bin Shin
Arthur Blank and Ms. Jennifer Hale
Antony J. Blinken, secretary of state, and Evan Ryan, assistant to the president and Cabinet secretary
Park Bo Gyoon, South Korean minister of culture, sports and tourism
Kurt Campbell, deputy assistant to the president and coordinator for the Indo-Pacific, National Security Council, and Lael Brainard, assistant to the president and director of the National Economic Council
Victor Cha, former national foreign policy adviser, and Hyun Cha
Lee Chang Yang, Korean minister of trade, industry and energy
Taewon Chey
David J. Cho
Walter Cho
Rep. Judy Chu of California and Dean Chu
Euisun Chung
Kisun Chung
Jen O’Malley Dillon, assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff, and Patrick Dillon
Michael C. Donilon, assistant to the president and senior adviser to the president, and Patricia Donilon
Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois and Bryan Bowlsbey
Andrew Emhoff and Judy Le
Kim Eun Hye, senior secretary to the South Korean president for public relations
Jon Finer, assistant to the president and principal deputy national security adviser, and Kate Berner, deputy assistant to the president and deputy communications director
Byong Joon Kim
Hyun Joon Cho
Marcus and Chong Freeman
Joanna and Chip Gaines
Suzy George, chief of staff, Department of State, and Nate Tibbits
Ralph James Gessner Jr., chairman, Mohegan Tribe, and Charles F. Bunnell
Rufus Gifford, chief of protocol of the United States
Philip S. Goldberg, ambassador of the United States to the Republic of Korea
Philip Gordon, assistant to the president and national security adviser to the vice president, and Rachel Gordon
Avril Haines, director of national intelligence, and David Davighi
Vice President Kamala Harris and Douglas Emhoff
Meena Harris and Nikolas Ajagu
Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii and John Yang
Joo Ho Young, floor leader of South Korea’s People Power Party
Chrisette and Reginald Hudlin
Cho Hyundong, ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the United States, and Kim Soyeon
Karine Jean-Pierre, assistant to the president and press secretary
Jeong Jeomsig, member of the South Korean National Assembly
Park Jin, South Korean minister of foreign affairs
Min Jin Lee and Christopher A. Duffy
Angelina Jolie and Maddox Jolie-Pitt
Lee Jong Ho, South Korean minister of science and ICT
Kim Junpyo, South Korean director-general for North American Affairs
Edgard Kagan, senior director for East Asia and Oceania, National Security Council, and Cynthia L. Gire
Yongmee Michele Kang
Rep. Andrew Kim of New Jersey and Jae Kim
Chloe Kim and Jeanne Yang
Dongkwan Kim
Rep. Young Kim of California and Charles Kim
Christopher Koo
Daniel Kritenbrink, assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, and Nami Kritenbrink
Choo Kyungho, South Korean deputy prime minister and minister of economy and finance
Sohn Kyung-Shik
Ben LaBolt, assistant to the president and director of communications
Mitchell Landrieu, senior adviser and infrastructure implementation coordinator, and Grace Landrieu
Jay-Hyun Lee
Jung Lee
Norm Lewis
Rep. Ted Lieu of California and Betty Lieu
George and Judy Marcus
Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Hollyanne Milley
Sarah Min and Matt Pincus
Seung Min Kim and Mi Ryung Chang
Park Min Shik, South Korean minister of patriots and veterans affairs
Kwang Mo Koo
Janet Murguia and Mauro A. Morales
Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey and Tammy Murphy
Ki Mun Kim
Ron Nirenberg, mayor of San Antonio, and Erika Prosper
Victoria Nuland, under secretary of state for political affairs, and Robert Kagan
Carl and Barbara Kay Page
Chan Ho Park and Rie Park
Penny Pritzker, former secretary of commerce, and Vivian Riefberg
Michael S. Purzycki, mayor of Wilmington, Delaware, and Elizabeth J. Purzycki
Natalie Quillian, assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff, and Ryan Quillian
Gina Raimondo, secretary of commerce, and Andy Moffit
Bruce Reed, assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff, and Bonnie LePard
Steve Ricchetti, assistant to the president and counselor to the president, and Amy Ricchetti
Susan Rice, assistant to the president and director of the Domestic Policy Council, and Ian Cameron
Julie Chavez Rodríguez, assistant to the president, senior adviser to the president and director of the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, and Aqeela Sherrills
Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah and Ann Romney
Jin Roy Ryu
Choi Sang Mok, South Korean senior secretary to the president for economic affairs
Lea Salonga
Sen. Charles E. Schumer of New York
Gov. Phil Scott, of Vermont and Marian DuBois
Beth Shaw and David E. Shaw
Liz Sherwood-Randall, assistant to the president and homeland security adviser and deputy national security adviser
Jin Shik Cho
William Singer and JoAnna Cicchelli
Jacob Snow and Samantha Cohen
Gene Sperling, White House American Rescue Plan coordinator and senior adviser to the president
Rep. Michelle Steel of California and Siobhan Steel
Rep. Marilyn Strickland of Washington and Patrick J. Erwin
Jake Sullivan, assistant to the president for national security affairs, and Maggie Goodlander
Park Sung Min, member of the South Korean National Assembly
Kim Tae Ho, chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee, South Korean National Assembly
Kim Tae Hyo, South Korean first deputy director of national security
Lee Choongmyon, South Korean secretary to the president for foreign affairs
Kim Taejin, chief of protocol, South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Cho Taeyong, South Korean director of national security
Katherine Tai, U.S. Trade Representative, and Robert Skidmore
Linda Thomas-Greenfield, representative of the United States to the United Nations
Annie Tomasini, assistant to the president and director of Oval Office operations
Richard Verma, deputy secretary of state for management and resources, and Melineh Verma
Lorraine Voles, assistant to the president and chief of staff to the vice president, and Dan Smith
Jessica Vosk
Victoria Woodards, mayor of Tacoma, Washington, and Scott Breckenridge
Eun and Robert Kang
Jae Yong Lee
Gideon Yu and Susie Min Yu
Jeff Zients, assistant to the president and chief of staff to the president, and Deborah Zients