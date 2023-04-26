The guests invited to attend Wednesday night’s State Dinner at the White House for South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol:

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Kim Keon Hee

Michael Arden

Lloyd Austin, secretary of defense, and Charlene Austin

Joe and Janice Bae

Charlie Baker, former governor of Massachusetts

Stephen K. Benjamin, senior adviser to the president for public engagement, and DeAndrea Benjamin

Rep. Ami Bera of California and Dr. Janine Bera

Anthony Bernal, assistant to the president and senior adviser to the first lady

Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky and Britainy Beshear

Frank Biden and Mindy Ward

Dong-Bin Shin

Arthur Blank and Ms. Jennifer Hale

Antony J. Blinken, secretary of state, and Evan Ryan, assistant to the president and Cabinet secretary

Park Bo Gyoon, South Korean minister of culture, sports and tourism

Kurt Campbell, deputy assistant to the president and coordinator for the Indo-Pacific, National Security Council, and Lael Brainard, assistant to the president and director of the National Economic Council

Victor Cha, former national foreign policy adviser, and Hyun Cha

Lee Chang Yang, Korean minister of trade, industry and energy

Taewon Chey

David J. Cho

Walter Cho

Rep. Judy Chu of California and Dean Chu

Euisun Chung

Kisun Chung

Jen O’Malley Dillon, assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff, and Patrick Dillon

Michael C. Donilon, assistant to the president and senior adviser to the president, and Patricia Donilon

Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois and Bryan Bowlsbey

Andrew Emhoff and Judy Le

Kim Eun Hye, senior secretary to the South Korean president for public relations

Jon Finer, assistant to the president and principal deputy national security adviser, and Kate Berner, deputy assistant to the president and deputy communications director

Byong Joon Kim

Hyun Joon Cho

Marcus and Chong Freeman

Joanna and Chip Gaines

Suzy George, chief of staff, Department of State, and Nate Tibbits

Ralph James Gessner Jr., chairman, Mohegan Tribe, and Charles F. Bunnell

Rufus Gifford, chief of protocol of the United States

Philip S. Goldberg, ambassador of the United States to the Republic of Korea

Philip Gordon, assistant to the president and national security adviser to the vice president, and Rachel Gordon

Avril Haines, director of national intelligence, and David Davighi

Vice President Kamala Harris and Douglas Emhoff

Meena Harris and Nikolas Ajagu

Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii and John Yang

Joo Ho Young, floor leader of South Korea’s People Power Party

Chrisette and Reginald Hudlin

Cho Hyundong, ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the United States, and Kim Soyeon

Karine Jean-Pierre, assistant to the president and press secretary

Jeong Jeomsig, member of the South Korean National Assembly

Park Jin, South Korean minister of foreign affairs

Min Jin Lee and Christopher A. Duffy

Angelina Jolie and Maddox Jolie-Pitt

Lee Jong Ho, South Korean minister of science and ICT

Kim Junpyo, South Korean director-general for North American Affairs

Edgard Kagan, senior director for East Asia and Oceania, National Security Council, and Cynthia L. Gire

Yongmee Michele Kang

Rep. Andrew Kim of New Jersey and Jae Kim

Chloe Kim and Jeanne Yang

Dongkwan Kim

Rep. Young Kim of California and Charles Kim

Christopher Koo

Daniel Kritenbrink, assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, and Nami Kritenbrink

Choo Kyungho, South Korean deputy prime minister and minister of economy and finance

Sohn Kyung-Shik

Ben LaBolt, assistant to the president and director of communications

Mitchell Landrieu, senior adviser and infrastructure implementation coordinator, and Grace Landrieu

Jay-Hyun Lee

Jung Lee

Norm Lewis

Rep. Ted Lieu of California and Betty Lieu

George and Judy Marcus

Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Hollyanne Milley

Sarah Min and Matt Pincus

Seung Min Kim and Mi Ryung Chang

Park Min Shik, South Korean minister of patriots and veterans affairs

Kwang Mo Koo

Janet Murguia and Mauro A. Morales

Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey and Tammy Murphy

Ki Mun Kim

Ron Nirenberg, mayor of San Antonio, and Erika Prosper

Victoria Nuland, under secretary of state for political affairs, and Robert Kagan

Carl and Barbara Kay Page

Chan Ho Park and Rie Park

Penny Pritzker, former secretary of commerce, and Vivian Riefberg

Michael S. Purzycki, mayor of Wilmington, Delaware, and Elizabeth J. Purzycki

Natalie Quillian, assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff, and Ryan Quillian

Gina Raimondo, secretary of commerce, and Andy Moffit

Bruce Reed, assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff, and Bonnie LePard

Steve Ricchetti, assistant to the president and counselor to the president, and Amy Ricchetti

Susan Rice, assistant to the president and director of the Domestic Policy Council, and Ian Cameron

Julie Chavez Rodríguez, assistant to the president, senior adviser to the president and director of the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, and Aqeela Sherrills

Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah and Ann Romney

Jin Roy Ryu

Choi Sang Mok, South Korean senior secretary to the president for economic affairs

Lea Salonga

Sen. Charles E. Schumer of New York

Gov. Phil Scott, of Vermont and Marian DuBois

Beth Shaw and David E. Shaw

Liz Sherwood-Randall, assistant to the president and homeland security adviser and deputy national security adviser

Jin Shik Cho

William Singer and JoAnna Cicchelli

Jacob Snow and Samantha Cohen

Gene Sperling, White House American Rescue Plan coordinator and senior adviser to the president

Rep. Michelle Steel of California and Siobhan Steel

Rep. Marilyn Strickland of Washington and Patrick J. Erwin

Jake Sullivan, assistant to the president for national security affairs, and Maggie Goodlander

Park Sung Min, member of the South Korean National Assembly

Kim Tae Ho, chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee, South Korean National Assembly

Kim Tae Hyo, South Korean first deputy director of national security

Lee Choongmyon, South Korean secretary to the president for foreign affairs

Kim Taejin, chief of protocol, South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Cho Taeyong, South Korean director of national security

Katherine Tai, U.S. Trade Representative, and Robert Skidmore

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, representative of the United States to the United Nations

Annie Tomasini, assistant to the president and director of Oval Office operations

Richard Verma, deputy secretary of state for management and resources, and Melineh Verma

Lorraine Voles, assistant to the president and chief of staff to the vice president, and Dan Smith

Jessica Vosk

Victoria Woodards, mayor of Tacoma, Washington, and Scott Breckenridge

Eun and Robert Kang

Jae Yong Lee

Gideon Yu and Susie Min Yu

Jeff Zients, assistant to the president and chief of staff to the president, and Deborah Zients