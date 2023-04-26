D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee, a 30-year veteran of the force, is leaving to take a post with the FBI, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser announced Wednesday.

According to one report, the chief, who took over leadership of the Metropolitan Police Department in 2020, will become an assistant director with the FBI.

His departure comes as the city has struggled to address a spike in violent crime. The chief has clashed in recent months with members of the city council who pushed for changes to the criminal code that reduced penalties for some felonies.

Chief Contee and the mayor pushed back on the changes, characterized by critics as “soft on crime,” but they were overruled by the council. Congress then overruled the council.

