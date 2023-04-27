President Biden had a heads-up about the first question he would receive during a press conference with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday, according to a close shot of crib notes in the president’s hand.

Photographs credited to Getty Images show Mr. Biden holding a paper with the name of Los Angeles Times journalist Courtney Subramanian, a guide to pronouncing her name and a small photo of her.

“How are YOU squaring YOUR domestic priorities — like reshoring semiconductors manufacturing — with alliance-based foreign policy?” the question said, though the rest is obscured.

Ms. Subramanian was called on first, though her question was more detailed and challenged Mr. Biden on whether he was hurting South Korea with his crackdown on Chinese semiconductors.

While it is common for leaders to have an idea of who they will call on at a press conference, or for aides to pepper reporters about potential queries, the level of detail had some journalists taken aback.

John Roberts, a Fox News anchor who spent a long time covering the White House, called the cheat sheet “really quite incredible.”

“I covered three presidents … Clinton, Bush and Trump.” Never once did I tell the White House what I was going to ask,” he tweeted.

The episode is likely to fuel criticism that Mr. Biden, who is 80 and the oldest serving president, is over-reliant on notes when facing the public.

In March 2022, he wielded a set of prepared answers after he caused an uproar by hinting at regime change by saying Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power.”

Other crib notes have given Mr. Biden detailed notes on what to do when entering a Cabinet meeting.

The Washington Times reached out to the White House for comment on whether the notes are a standard procedure.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.