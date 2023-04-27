Billionaire Elon Musk met with lawmakers and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Washington, discussing artificial intelligence and his electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla.

The tech tycoon met with Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer on Capitol Hill in a private gathering Wednesday, as the New York Democrat reportedly is working on legislation to regulate artificial intelligence.

Mr. Musk helped create and runs Tesla and SpaceX, and has floated the idea of developing a new generative AI startup.

“Met with @SenSchumer and many members of Congress about artificial intelligence regulation today,” Mr. Musk tweeted. “That which affects safety of the public has, over time, become regulated to ensure that companies do not cut corners. AI has great power to do good and evil. Better the former.”

Mr. Schumer looks to be in the early stages of crafting AI legislation. He has circulated a broad framework among policy experts in recent weeks addressing topics such as transparency and disclosure requirements for those making AI tools, according to Axios.

Mr. Schumer said he and Mr. Musk had a “very good” meeting and discussed AI and Tesla’s presence in Buffalo. The New York Democrat told reporters he previously met Mr. Musk in a visit to SpaceX about 10 years ago.

Mr. Musk also met with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who urged investment in his homeland, according to Yonhap News Agency in South Korea.

Mr. Yoon promoted South Korea as the perfect spot for Tesla manufacturing in the meeting, which occurred at Mr. Musk’s request, the South Korean government told Yonhap. The duo reportedly met over a video call last year, and Mr. Musk intends to visit South Korea going forward.

• Ramsey Touchberry contributed to this report.

• Ryan Lovelace can be reached at rlovelace@washingtontimes.com.