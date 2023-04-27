NEWS AND OPINION:

A sizable public rally is planned in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, and it’s got a telling title (“How Many More?”) plus a wide-ranging roster of 15 speakers with some specific concerns.

“The failure of our current border policies makes every American complicit in the spread of human misery. We will no longer accept the erosion of America or its values by allowing the humanitarian crisis at our southern border to continue,” organizers said in their mission statement.

They are concerned that Texas communities and local property owners are being overrun by immigrants crossing the southern border.

“The rally is highlighting the unfolding crisis at the U.S. southern border with the dangerous influx of drugs like Fentanyl into the U.S., human trafficking, and the national security threat posed by drug cartels and international terrorist organizations,” the organizers said in a written statement.

“The rally will serve as a call for Texas leaders like Gov. Greg Abbott and other state elected officials to take action — specifically that the Texas legislature declare an ‘invasion’ as the southern border and secure the passage of Texas House Bill 20, which will create a Texas Border Protection Unit,” the statement said.

Speakers include rock n roll icon Ted Nugent; Rep. Chip Roy, Texas Republican; National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference President Samuel Rodriguez; former CBS News correspondent Lara Logan; former Acting Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan; Prager U personality C.J. Pearson; Convention of States president Mark Meckler; and a host of people described as “real-life victims of border tragedy.”

Meanwhile, a Convention of States poll of registered U.S. voters found that 62% of them approved of the Texas proposal to create a state-based border protection agency.

A PUBLISHING MOMENT

Goodbye, paywall.

Let’s consider Time magazine, and an interesting decision the publication has made, to mark its 100th year of publication.

Chief executive officer Jessica Sibley has announced that Time’s digital outreach — as well as its archives from the last century — will be accessible on Time.com for free beginning on June 1.

“At Time, our mission is to provide trusted, quality storytelling about the people and ideas shaping our world, and to ensure that information is accessible to as many people as possible, regardless of geographic location or socioeconomic status,” said Ms. Sibley in announcing the decision Thursday.

“We fundamentally believe that access to trusted information is a global imperative and should be available to all of humanity,” she said.

The magazine was first published on March 23, 1923, and sold 9,000 copies. The publication is now enjoyed by a million print subscribers, and 20 million people who access Time online weekly.

PALIN ADVICE STILL RESONATES

We now will return to Oct. 2, 2008. The place is Washington University in St. Louis. It’s the vice presidential debate between former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin and then-Vice President Joe Biden. They were discussing the nation’s ongoing energy crisis.

Ms. Palin simply advised that the nation needed to tap into its own oil resources — and “drill, baby, drill.”

People still like the sound of that. A Rasmussen Reports poll has the numbers.

“Drill, baby, drill: Voters prioritize energy production over climate change concerns,” the pollster said, revealing the pesky truth.

Voters remain concerned about high fuel prices and overwhelmingly support policies to increase U.S. oil and gas production.

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 80% of likely U.S. voters are concerned about the cost of gasoline, including 54% who are very concerned, while 20% aren’t concerned about gas prices.

The survey of 909 likely U.S. voters was conducted April 20, and April 23-24.

MEANWHILE IN MANHATTAN

The New York Young Republicans Club — established in Manhattan in 1911 — has an event of note in the Big Apple this weekend.

The club will host Newsmax host and author Greg Kelly and former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake on Saturday evening. The pair will speak up on current topics and concerns to Republicans — and yes, there will be cocktails.

The club, according to its mission statement, consists of those ages 18 to 40 who consider “promoting Republican principles” as their main focus, along with volunteerism, community outreach and supporting GOP candidates and other “influential members of the party organization.”

WEEKEND REAL ESTATE

For sale: The Donnelly House, a traditional clapboard “salt box” home built in 1760 on 24 acres with running creek Canaan, N.Y. Three bedrooms, two baths, dining and living rooms, study, sitting room, original sideboard floors, two fireplaces, beamed ceilings. Chef’s kitchen, barn, two outbuildings. “Stunning vistas” of Berkshire mountains, multiple upgrades to HVAC, electrical systems and windows. Two small barns; property includes usage rights to nearby Queechy Lake. Priced at $995,000 through TKGRE.com; enter 143591 in the search function and choose the Canaan property listing.

POLL DU JOUR

• 36% of U.S. voters are “not at all satisfied” with the way things are going in the country today; 56% of Republicans, 41% of independents and 14% of Democrats agree.

• 39% of women and 32% of men also agree.

• 34% overall say they are “not very satisfied” with the way things are going; 30% of Republicans, 35% of independents and 38% of Democrats agree.

• 36% of women and 32% of men also agree.

• 24% are “somewhat satisfied” with the way things are going; 10% of Republicans, 23% of independents and 37% of Democrats agree.

• 21% of women and 26% of men also agree.

• 6% overall are “very satisfied” with the way things are going; 4% of Republicans, 1% of independents and 11% of Democrats agree.

• 4% of women and 8% of men also agree.

SOURCE: A Fox News poll of 1,004 registered U.S. voters conducted April 21-24.

