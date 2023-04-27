West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has filed paperwork to run for Sen. Joe Machin’s seat, setting up the possibility of a blockbuster race next year that could dictate control of the U.S. Senate.

Mr. Justice, a Democrat turned Republican, is expected to make an official announcement later Thursday at a resort, The Greenbrier, that his family owns.

The move is welcome news for national Republicans who have been hoping that Mr. Justice, a popular leader, would jump into the race. The party struggled to recruit popular governors in key Senate races in the 2022 midterms.

Mr. Justice first must win a primary race that already features Rep. Alex Mooney, who has the support of the conservative Club for Growth.

Former President Donald Trump’s endorsement will loom large over the race. Mr. Trump carried the state over President Biden by nearly 40 points.

Mr. Manchin, meanwhile, has yet to say whether he plans to run for reelection, signaling he plans to put off the decision until the end of the year.

Mr. Manchin is arguably the most vulnerable Democrat up for reelection in an election cycle where Democrats will be on defense.

Democrats hold a 51-49 majority in the Senate. Democrats are defending 20 seats next year, while Republicans will be defending 11 seats.

The three independents, who caucus with Democrats, also are up for reelection.

