President Biden rattled off the names of his grandchildren during a Take Your Child to Work Day event Thursday but did not include his son Hunter’s illegitimate daughter.

“I have six grandchildren and I’m crazy about them. I speak to them every single day,” Mr. Biden said while taking questions from kids during the event from the South Lawn of the White House.

Mr. Biden then ticked off the names of each of his grandkids, including Naomi, Finnegan, Maisy, Natalie, Robert Hunter and Beau, the youngest at 3 1/2.

“They’re crazy about me because I pay so much attention to them,” Mr. Biden said.

Hunter Biden’s unacknowledged other child, 4-year-old daughter Navy, was not listed among the grandchildren.

Hunter initially denied he was Navy’s father because he said he had “no recollection” of meeting her mother, an Arkansas woman named Lunden Alexis Roberts.

He later took responsibility for fathering Navy following a DNA test and settled for an undisclosed sum with Ms. Roberts last year.

Ms. Roberts was on the payroll of Hunter Biden’s consulting firm during her 2018 pregnancy but was dropped from the company’s insurance plan after she gave birth, according to a report in the New York Post.

In January, Hunter asked a federal judge to deny Navy from taking his last name, claiming it would rob the child of a “peaceful existence.”

Ms. Roberts has argued that it would be a benefit because it is synonymous with a “well-educated, successful, financially acute politically powerful family,” according to court documents.

A federal judge this week ruled that Hunter Biden must attend the Arkansas child support lawsuit. Ms. Roberts is suing Hunter Biden for child support for Navy.

