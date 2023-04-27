President Biden on Thursday blanked when pressed to name his most recent overseas trip, despite having traveled to Ireland less than two weeks ago.

During a Take Your Child to Work Day event at the White House, Mr. Biden, the oldest sitting commander-in-chief at 80, fielded questions from children.

While the kids asked largely softball questions, one child managed to stump him by asking to name the last country where he had traveled.

“The last country I traveled was the last one I’ve been in,” Mr. Biden said, struggling to recall. “I’ve met with 89 heads of state so far, so it’s hard to keep track.”

The child reminded Mr. Biden of his Ireland trip, surprising the president.

“Ireland? You’re kidding me. All right, man,” Mr. Biden said.

If Mr. Biden successfully wins and completes a second term, he would be 86 when he steps down from the presidency.

On Wednesday, Mr. Biden defended his decision to seek a second term despite voter concerns about his age. He says he respects voters’ worries, but his age doesn’t mean much to him personally.

“I can’t even say the number; it doesn’t register with me,” Mr. Biden said, adding voters are “gonna see a race and they’re gonna judge whether I have it or don’t have it.”

• Tom Howell Jr. contributed to this report.

