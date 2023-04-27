President Biden’s call for universal background checks has the overwhelming support of most voters.

Emerson College released a nationwide survey Thursday that found 82% of registered voters support expanding background checks to all gun sales and 70% support raising the minimum age to purchase a firearm to 21 from 18. That marks a 10% jump over the past decade.

Support for Mr. Biden’s push to revive an assault weapon ban is more mixed, as support for the idea has slipped to 48% from 58% since 2013.

Over half of the registered voters surveyed said they back a ban on magazines holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition compared with 27% who oppose it.

Mr. Biden last year signed gun legislation that aimed to stop dangerous people from getting firearms and increased spending on the nation’s mental health system, breaking a decadeslong logjam on gun policy.

Lawmakers crafted the deal after a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, left 19 children and two teachers dead.

Mr. Biden wants more gun control laws but has run into stiff opposition from Republicans and red-state Democrats on Capitol Hill.

Mr. Biden has signaled he will continue to push in that direction ahead of the 2024 election, viewing it as an electoral winner.

He traveled to California last month to promote an executive order he signed that aimed to stiffen the background check system and promoted secure gun storage. The order did not change federal policy but instead directed federal agencies to ensure they are complying with the laws on the books.

The survey of 1,000 registered voters has a margin of error of 2.9%.

