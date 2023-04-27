NATO has made good on its promise to supply Ukraine with combat vehicles in anticipation of Kyiv’s expected spring counter-offensive against occupying Russian forces, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday.

He said more than 98% of the tanks and armored personnel carriers promised to Ukraine have been delivered.

“NATO allies and partners have promised unprecedented support to Ukraine. That means over 1,500 armored vehicles, 230 tanks, and other equipment, including vast amounts of ammunition,” Mr. Stoltenberg said during a press conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Standing beside Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, Mr. Stoltenberg said NATO has trained and equipped enough troops to field nine armored brigades.

“This will put Ukraine in a strong position to continue to retake occupied territory,” Mr. Stoltenberg said.

While the training and equipment provided to Ukrainians will give them the capabilities needed to retake more territory, Mr. Stoltenberg told reporters that Russia should never be underestimated.

“What the Russian forces lack in quality, they try to make up in quantity,” he said. “Russia continues to mobilize more personnel. We have seen around Bakhmut how they are willing to send in thousands of thousands of troops with very high casualty rates.”

