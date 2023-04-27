South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday hailed the U.S. as an unflinching guardian of freedom and told Congress that he sees a “new future” for the alliance marked by vibrant democracies, cultural exports and “decent, well-paying jobs” from Texas to Georgia.

Mr. Yoon, who spoke in English, hailed the conception of the U.S. as a new nation steeped in liberty and said bipartisan support in Washington “dignified my visit.”

“I know that, no matter where you sit, you stand with Korea,” he told a joint meeting of the House and Senate.

Mr. Yoon, who is on a six-day state visit, said the support is more important than ever as North Korea agitates Seoul with increased missile tests and aggression in the region.

The South Korean leader struck a nuclear cooperation deal with President Biden on Wednesday to deter North Korea’s nuclear ambitions. Mr. Yoon said he is keeping the door open to dialogue with Pyongyang, but highlighted the stark differences between the communist northern capital and Seoul.

“North Korea has abandoned freedom and prosperity and abandoned peace,” he said. “To deter its reckless behavior, the alliance must stand united with determination.”

Mr. Yoon also pleaded with Congress to shed light on human rights abuses in North Korea.

Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy presided over the joint meeting.

Mr. Yoon received a warm welcome from the packed chamber and greeted lawmakers in the aisle on his way to the podium, even posing for quick photos. Loud cheers and lengthy applause dotted his remarks.

Mr. Yoon said there was no guarantee of success when the alliance rose from the ashes of the Korean War in the 1950s. But today, he said, it is “stronger than ever, more prosperous together and more connected — like no other.”

“Indeed, it has been the linchpin safeguarding our freedom, peace and prosperity,” he said.

Mr. Yoon said mutual investments are bearing fruit in both nations, pointing to South Korean-funded factories in Texas and Georgia and acknowledging their congressional delegations in the crowd.

“They are producing EV batteries, semiconductors, cars and other products in America,” he said. “More important, they are creating decent, well-paying jobs.”

He also name-checked U.S. lawmakers with South Korean heritage, allowing them to stand and receive applause.

On a serious note, he said rampant disinformation and authoritarian leaders are a threat to both nations’ prosperity.

“Totalitarian forces may conceal and disguise themselves as defenders of democracy or human rights, but in reality, they deny freedom and democracy. We must not be fooled by such deception and disguises,” he said.

He also denounced Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a violation of international law, a contrast to other countries in the region such as China.

“Korea strongly condemns the unprovoked, armed attack against Ukraine,” he said.

Mr. Biden hosted Mr. Yoon late Wednesday in the second state dinner of his presidency. French President Emmanuel Macron was the first guest.

Mr. Biden and Mr. Yoon announced an agreement designed to deter North Korea from launching a nuclear attack, including the deployment of a U.S. nuclear-armed submarine to South Korea for the first time in nearly 40 years.

The arrangement, dubbed the “Washington Declaration,” was the centerpiece of Mr. Yoon’s visit to Washington.

“Korea, with the U.S., will continue to work for Korea’s denuclearization,” Mr. Yoon told Congress.

Mr. Yoon and Mr. Biden toured the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington at the start of the state visit.

The South Korean leader on Thursday hailed the bravery of American troops who sacrificed their lives in faraway lands during World War II.

“U.S. leadership established the new world order based on free trade, it brought peace and prosperity throughout the world,” Mr. Yoon said.

He said that new prosperity was limited to free nations, while the Soviet Union backed North Korean forces in the next great conflict on the Korean peninsula.

Mr. Yoon detailed key battles in the Korean War, including U.S. Gen. Douglas MacArthur’s landing at Inchon, and hailed the sacrifices of Americans on behalf of persons they never knew or met.

He also singled out former members of Congress who fought in the Korean War and promoted the alliance.

“Korea will never forget the great American heroes who fought with us to defend freedom,” Mr. Yoon said. “You did not hesitate to send your sons and daughters, husbands and wives, brothers and sisters. You answered the call to defend the freedom of a country across the Pacific.”

Mr. Yoon said U.S. support allowed his nation to become a success story, going from a receiver of foreign aid to a donor.

“Korea’s economic growth rate was unrivaled,” Mr. Yoon said, describing a deeply impoverished nation in the mid-20th century. “Now, its economy ranks 10th in the world.”

Mr. Yoon, who charmed White House visitors with a rendition of “American Pie” late Wednesday, said he loved the “Top Gun” and “Mission Impossible” franchises of movies.

In turn, he said South Korea’s cultural exports are winning the hearts of Americans, from Oscar-winning films to K-Pop idols who dominate streaming services.

“BTS beat me to the White House,” he said, “but I beat them to Capitol Hill.”

