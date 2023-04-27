One of the teens who pleaded guilty for his role in the shooting of Washington Commanders player Brian Robinson Jr. is back in District custody after skipping a court hearing earlier this month.

The 17-year-old is currently being held at D.C.’s Youth Services Center, the juvenile detention facility in the city, a spokesperson for D.C. Superior Court told The Washington Times on Thursday.

D.C. Superior Court Judge Robert Salerno said the teen has also been charged with drug possession with intent to distribute during his virtual court appearance Wednesday, according to The Washington Post.

Sentencing in the case involving Robinson Jr. is scheduled for May 15.

The teen originally skipped out on an April 5 hearing after being placed under house arrest with GPS monitoring following his January guilty plea for assault with a dangerous weapon and carrying a pistol without a license.

D.C. police said the two teens, who were ages 16 and 14 at the time, tried to carjack Robinson Jr. on H Street Northeast in August.

During a struggle between Robinson Jr. and the 16-year-old, the younger teen shot the Commanders player in the hip and the knee. The bullets missed the running back’s bones and crucial ligaments, allowing him to return to the field by October.

The younger teen pleaded guilty to attempted robbery earlier this year. He also pleaded guilty to shooting and killing another teen near Kelly Miller Middle School in Northeast.

The now-15-year-old will be in District custody until he is 21, the maximum sentence under D.C. law.

