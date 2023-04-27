A U.S. Postal Service worker was robbed at gunpoint in Olney in Montgomery County, Maryland.

While delivering mail inside the cul-de-sac of townhouses in the area of St. Florence Terrace and Brimstone Academy Drive at around 2 p.m. Wednesday, a letter carrier was approached by a man with a handgun who demanded USPS property.

The letter carrier handed over the property and was unharmed.

The stolen property was a pair of mail keys, a target for thieves who want to break into large blue mail containers to steal other people’s mail, including mailed checks, according to D.C. Realtime News.

The suspect, described as being in his 20s, with a thin build and wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, a blue face mask, and jeans, proceeded to flee in a black vehicle, according to TV station WJLA, the local ABC affiliate.

The make and model of the car were not specified by the USPS.

A reward of up to $50,000 is now being offered for information on the suspect by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. The hotline being used is 877/876-2455.

