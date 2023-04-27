South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol sang “American Pie” during state dinner festivities Wednesday at the White House, earning rave reviews from President Biden and a cheerful crowd.

Mr. Yoon said the Don McLean ‘70s hit was his favorite, prompting Mr. Biden to reply: “Well, we wanted to hear you sing it.”

He did, holding a microphone and offering a verse to piano accompaniment while Mr. Biden and the guests beamed.

Mr. Biden presented a guitar autographed by Mr. McLean, saying the singer could not be there but wanted the South Korean leader to have it.

“The next state dinner we’re gonna have, you’re looking at the entertainment,” Mr. Biden said to the guitar-wielding Mr. Yoon in a clip from NBC News.

Mr. Biden hosted Mr. Yoon at the second state dinner of his presidency. French President Emmanuel Macron was the first guest last December.

Earlier Wednesday, Mr. Biden and Mr. Yoon announced an agreement to deter North Korea from launching a nuclear attack, including deploying a U.S. nuclear-armed submarine to South Korea for the first time in nearly 40 years.

The defense agreement, dubbed the Washington Declaration, was the centerpiece of Mr. Yoon’s visit to Washington.

Mr. Yoon will address a joint meeting of Congress on Thursday.

• Jeff Mordock contributed to this report.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.