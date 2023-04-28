The Metropolitan Police Department arrested a 17-year-old boy Thursday in connection to two armed carjacking offenses that took place in the Northeast area of the District of Columbia.

The boy is one of multiple suspects involved in each incident.

At around 5:25 p.m. on March 15, the 17-year-old and other suspects were traveling in a rideshare vehicle in the 2500 block of Burns Street NE. A suspect brandished a gun at the driver, demanding control of the vehicle. The driver handed over some personal property, but not the car. The suspects then fled the scene.

At around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the suspects were picked up by a rideshare driver in the 2500 block of Burns Street NE. This time, brandishing a gun worked, and the suspects left the scene with the driver’s personal property and car.

Law enforcement did not specify if the 17-year-old arrested Thursday was the gunman, nor did they offer any identifying information on the other suspects involved.

The 17-year-old, whose name and demographic information were not disclosed, has been hit with armed carjacking charges.

