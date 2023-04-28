New entrance gates at Metrorail stations will be 1 foot higher than previously expected to deter fare evaders, the agency announced at a board meeting Thursday.

The new model gates have already been installed at the Fort Totten station, which serves the Red and Green Lines, plus the Yellow Line once it reopens on May 7.

The new specifications will be used for the next nine stations in Metro’s gate installation plan: Wheaton, Bethesda, Vienna, Court House, Federal Center SW, Addison Road, Pentagon City, Mount Vernon Square and Congress Heights.

While Metro awaits the new glass barriers and hinges, installation work at those stations, which began last month, will be paused. Updating all 97 Metro stations is projected to cost $40 million.

