Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland says he finished six rounds of chemotherapy and his cancer is in remission as he balances treatment with his high-profile job as the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee.

Mr. Raskin tweeted a video of him ringing a bell in front of cheering nurses and medical staff to mark the occasion.

The congressman was diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in December. He received chemotherapy treatment at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and the Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Mr. Raskin posted an open letter Thursday that said “with a 90% prognosis of no relapse, I am overwhelmed with gratitude and love.”

“I have many things that I want to say to the people across America who have stood by me and helped carry me through this prolonged challenge, and I will come to say them soon,” he said.

Mr. Raskin asked for patience as he regains his energy following his final round of chemotherapy.

“In the meantime, I just want to send you my profound appreciation,” he said.

Mr. Raskin represents a district in the Maryland suburbs north and northwest of Washington. He raised his profile by leading the Democratic charge during the second impeachment proceedings against former President Donald Trump and serving on the House select committee that investigated the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Mr. Raskin has been wearing a bandanna given to him by Steven Van Zandt — the guitarist known for his work with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band and his colorful headwear.

“At long last the worldwide daily malaise is disrupted as the universe gifts us with some good news!” Mr. Van Zandt tweeted alongside Mr. Raskin’s bell-ringing video.

