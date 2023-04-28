South Korean officials are shoring up ties beyond the White House as part of an official state visit to Washington, striking a deal with the Smithsonian Institution to increase cooperation in the arts and negotiating trade opportunities across the Potomac River with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism inked a memorandum of understanding at the Smithsonian National Museum of Asian Art on Thursday on the sidelines of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s visit with President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and congressional lawmakers, according to the Yonhap News Agency.

The agreement will help both sides share academic research, hold joint events and exchange exhibits or loan artwork.

South Korean first lady Kim Keon Hee attended the signing ceremony with top ministry officials.

Mr. Youngkin, meanwhile, said he met with South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-Soo to discuss bilateral trade between the Asian nation and Virginia.

“With Virginia’s excellent educational institutions, developing workforce programs, growing business-ready sites and increasingly competitive tax profile, Virginia looks forward to growing as a prime business partner for South Korea,” said Mr. Youngkin, who is considered a rising star in the GOP.

Mr. Youngkin characterized the talks as an extension of an underlying relationship.

Students can spend time at George Mason University campuses in South Korea and Fairfax, Virginia; and Virginia and South Korea have trade partnerships in the defense, medical, agriculture and manufacturing sectors.

