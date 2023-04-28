Ukraine will soon launch its major counteroffensive against invading Russian forces, Ukrainian officials signaled Friday, raising hopes that the long-anticipated operation will finally push Russian troops back toward their own border and could give Kyiv and its Western partners new leverage in any future cease-fire talks.

Speaking to reporters in Kyiv, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said his nation has received much of the arms and equipment it needs to begin the counteroffensive. The mission is expected to be one of the largest operations so far in the 14-month war and could result in some of the bloodiest fighting.

“Preparations are coming to an end,” Mr. Reznikov said, according to Agence France-Presse. “In addition to being provided a weapon, it must be mastered. Equipment has been promised, prepared and partially delivered. In a global sense, we’re ready.”

Across the West, the spring counteroffensive is seen as a key marker in a broader effort to put Ukraine in the driver’s seat in any potential peace talks with the Kremlin. The hope is that the offensive will push Russian forces further back in the disputed Donbas region and perhaps even force them out of the territory entirely.

In such a scenario, Moscow may be left with little choice but to pursue peace with terms highly favorable to Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials have made clear they believe the counteroffensive could decide the fate of the war.

“Like it or not, we are approaching a landmark battle for the recent history of Ukraine,” Kyrylo Budanov, chief of the intelligence directorate for Ukraine‘s Ministry of Defense, told the news outlet RBC-Ukraine in an interview published earlier this week.

“This is a fact, everyone understands it,” he said. “When it will start is a mystery. But everyone understands that we are getting closer to it.”

In preparation for the assault, Russian troops have largely stopped any offensive operations and have instead begun to fortify their defenses in the Donbas and surrounding areas.

Ukrainian officials have given no clear indications whether their attack will strike east into the Donbas or make a feint toward the Sea of Azov to the south, effectively cutting off the Kremlin’s vaunted “land bridge” connecting Crimea to Russia proper. A successful drive to the south in the Zaporizhzhya region would divide Russia’s occupied lands in two and put Crimea, the Russian naval base in Sevastopol and the Kerch Strait bridge all within range of Ukrainian artillery.

While Russia is focused on reinforcing its defensive positions, it is still fully capable of launching major missile attacks on its enemy. On Friday, Russia fired more than 20 cruise missiles at Ukrainian targets, including in the capital of Kyiv.

At least 19 people were killed, including three children, The Associated Press reported.

