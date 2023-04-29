A D.C. woman was arrested by the Fairfax County Police Department and is accused of abducting a three-year-old at Tysons Corner Center, law enforcement announced Friday.

FCPD officers responded to the mall at around 5:47 p.m. Thursday to look for a missing toddler. Once there, they used cameras inside and outside the mall to find the child.

Jane Pyo, 33, was observed on cameras in an outside play area approaching a three-year-old, conversing, and taking the child of unspecified gender into the Tysons Corner Center mall. Ms. Pyo was also seen picking up the child and going down an escalator, FCPD said.

FCPD officers and mall security found Ms. Pyo and the child inside the Coastal Flats restaurant. Ms. Pyo is accused of assaulting the officers when they found the pair; she was taken into custody, and the child was returned to its family unharmed.

Ms. Pyo was not known to the child at the time of the alleged incident.

Ms. Pyo has been charged with abduction, trespassing, possession of burglarious tools, and assault on law enforcement. She was also served an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.

