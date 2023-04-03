More than three out of four Americans believe “politics played a role” in the indictment of former President Donald Trump, according to a CNN poll released Monday.

The view held by 76% of respondents was shared widely among men and women, regardless of political affiliation. Overall, 60% of self-identified Democrats said politics was a factor, compared to 76% of independents, and 93% of Republicans.

Paradoxically, while a majority of Americans said politics was a determining factor for Mr. Trump’s indictment by a Manhattan grand jury, 60% of respondents also said they approved of the indictment of the former president. Mr. Trump has criticized Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, for waging a politically motivated prosecution to harm his 2024 presidential campaign.

Opinions were more split on whether Mr. Trump’s conduct in allegedly paying hush money to former adult film star Stormy Daniels was illegal. The poll showed that 37% of Americans said it was illegal, compared to 33% who said it was unethical but not illegal. Only 10% of respondents said it was not wrong at all, while 20% were not sure.

The former president is facing accusations of violating business law and potential federal campaign finance statutes by paying Ms. Daniels $130,000 before the 2016 presidential election.

• Haris Alic can be reached at halic@washingtontimes.com.