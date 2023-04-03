Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and former President Trump will have dueling press conferences Tuesday after the two face off in a Manhattan courtroom.

Mr. Bragg will hold a press conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss his indictment of Mr. Trump. The press conference will take place after Mr. Trump’s arraignment, but no other details were announced.

The press conference will likely precede Mr. Trump’s planned press conference later Tuesday at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Mr. Trump is being arraigned on charges related to hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Mr. Trump has denied her allegations that they had an affair in 2006, but said he was aware of the payments.

