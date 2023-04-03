A Muslim inmate at the Green Rock Correctional Center in Chatham, Virginia, is suing for what he claims is the prison’s denial of accommodations during Ramadan, a monthlong religious observance that calls for fasting from dawn to sunset.

Alexander Crichlow said he converted to Islam in January but has been denied receiving breakfast before sunup and a double serving of dinner at sunset, which is in keeping with the accommodations other Muslim inmates at the mid-level facility receive, according to the Council on American-Islamic Relations, whose attorneys are representing the inmate.

Prison officials also allegedly bar Mr. Criclow from participating in congregational prayers and meals breaking the daily fast. He is only able to eat a single portion of food provided “around 4 p.m. every day — that is, before sunset — that he waits several hours before consuming,” according to a restraining order request filed along with the lawsuit.

The suit was filed Monday in federal court in Danville, Virginia.

The suit alleges the prison policies are in violation of the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act of 2000.

The Muslim advocacy group said “there is nothing difficult about prison officials providing Crichlow exactly what they already provide to dozens of other Muslims” who are incarcerated at Green Rock.

According to Hannah Mullen, a CAIR staff attorney, “Green Rock’s refusal to take very simple steps to accommodate Mr. Crichlow is exactly what RLUIPA forbids. We are hopeful that he will soon receive the accommodations guaranteed to him by law.”

The inmate is seeking “compensatory and punitive” damages from the defendants, as well as an award of attorney’s fees, costs and expenses.

A Virginia Department of Corrections spokesman told The Washington Times via email that the agency “does not comment on inquiries concerning active litigation.”

