Supporters of former President Donald Trump crashed Florida Gov. Ron Desantis’ book tour over the weekend.

Mr. DeSantis, who is seen as Mr. Trump’s top rival for the 2024 GOP nomination, was met with protest by supporters of the ex-president on Saturday during a book-signing event on Long Island.

Protesters waving Trump flags streamed into the event’s parking lot, some shouting “Go home, DeSantis.” Others attempted to disrupt the governor’s remarks before being removed by security.

The episode marks an escalation in tension between DeSantis and Trump supporters as the governor inches closer to a White House run.

“We did rallies for him. We did everything for him. I like people that are loyal. When you help somebody, you expect that there’ll be a certain amount of dignity and loyalty,” Mr. Trump said of Mr. DeSantis in a recent video. “We didn’t get that from Ron, but that’s OK because we’re gonna beat him and we’re gonna beat him very badly.”

New polls in Iowa and New Hampshire show Mr. DeSantis running strongly against Mr. Trump in a head-to-head matchup.

