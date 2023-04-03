New York City Mayor Eric Adams warned Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Monday to be on her “best behavior” while protesting the arrest of former President Donald Trump in the city, saying she “is known to spread misinformation and hate speech.”

At a press conference in New York ahead of Mr. Trump’s court arraignment on Tuesday, the Democratic mayor said authorities have “no specific threats” about the event. Then he issued a warning to Ms. Greene, who plans to attend a protest in the city.

“Although we have no specific threats, people like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech, she stated she’s coming to town,” Mr. Adams said. “While you’re in town, be on your best behavior. If one is caught participating in any act of violence they will be arrested no matter who you are.”

More than 170,000 felony crimes were reported in New York City last year — the most since 2006, according to data released in February.

The mayor on Monday expressed concern about outside agitators making trouble for Mr. Trump’s court date.

“While there may be some rabble-rousers thinking about coming to our city tomorrow, our message is clear and simple: control yourselves,” Mr. Adams said. “New York City is our home, not a playground for your misplaced anger.”

