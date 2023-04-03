The fugitive ex-chief of staff of former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan was reportedly killed in a shootout while law enforcement was trying to execute an arrest near Knoxville, Tennessee.

According to a report in the Baltimore Banner, FBI agents have confirmed to his family that Roy McGrath died at the hospital after being confronted at a stop.

William C. Brennan Jr., the attorney for McGrath’s wife, Laura Bruner, confirmed the death to the Baltimore Banner.

“Laura’s absolutely distraught,” Mr. Brennan said.

• Victor Morton can be reached at vmorton@washingtontimes.com.