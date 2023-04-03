Republican Scott Parkinson announced Monday he is running to unseat Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia in the 2024 election.

Mr. Parkinson, a longtime Senate staffer and ex-chief of staff to former House lawmaker and current Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, said he is running to be a voice for middle-class voters.

“Over the last three years politicians like Tim Kaine and Joe Biden have ignored the middle class,” he said in an announcement video that featured his two daughters. “Inflation has skyrocketed, parents have been locked out of classrooms and crime rates remain at record highs.”

Mr. Kaine has served in the Senate since 2013. He previously served as the 70th governor of Virginia, lieutenant governor, and mayor of Richmond. He also was Hillary Clinton’s running mate in their unsuccessful bid for the White House in 2016.

Political handicappers say Mr. Kaine is well-positioned to win another six-year term.

Mr. Parkinson, however, said Mr. Kaine has been an enabler of liberal policies fueling inflation that is crushing the middle class and made communities less safe.

“When COVID hit in 2020, the middle class simply didn’t have leaders that were willing to stand up to big government and tell them what to do — like ‘Don’t do that,’ when it comes to shutting down our economy or simply saying ‘No’ to mandates and big government overreach,” he said.

Describing himself as a “regular citizen who is simply fed up,” Mr. Parkinson vowed to bring fiscal sanity back to Washington, fight for parental rights, and restore public safety.

“I’m Scott Parkinson and it is time for new conservative leaders like me to fight back against career politicians like Tim Kaine,” he said. “It is time to step up and make a difference.”

Liam Watson, the spokesperson for the Democratic Party of Virginia, said Mr. Kaine has set a high bar for public service.

“Let there be no doubt: Mr. Parkinson is no Senator Kaine,” Mr. Watson said in a statement. “As Senator Kaine continues to serve as a model Christian and public official, Mr. Parkinson, an ex-DeSantis staffer, and Trump acolyte, has railed against the Affordable Care Act and Virginians’ right to choose. Virginians deserve better.”

