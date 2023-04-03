Former President Trump will address the public Tuesday night from his Mar-a-Lago residence following his arraignment in Manhattan, his campaign announced.

Mr. Trump is flying to New York Monday afternoon and will stay at his Trump Tower overnight ahead of his scheduled arraignment Tuesday at a Manhattan courtroom on charges related to a hush-money payment to a porn actress in 2016.

After Mr. Trump leaves New York, he plans to fly back to the Palm Beach, Florida resort where he will deliver remarks. It is not clear if Mr. Trump will take questions from reporters after the address.

The New York judge overseeing Mr. Trump’s case could halt the former president’s plans to address the case by issuing a gag order.

Such orders are usually issued later in a criminal case, not after arraignment. It also would create thorny questions for the judge, because Mr. Trump would likely make the case that a gag order is aimed at silencing his political movement.

A grand jury last week indicted Mr. Trump on multiple charges, including at least one felony offense. The indictment remains under seal but it is believed Mr. Trump is facing charges of falsifying business records.

Mr. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and insisted the case is a “witch hunt” aimed at hurting his 2024 presidential campaign.

The charges are believed to stem from a $130,000 hush-money payment by Mr. Trump’s attorney, Michael Cohen made to Ms. Daniels in the weeks leading up to the 2016 presidential election. Ms. Daniels said she had an affair with Mr. Trump in 2006, an allegation he has denied.

• Dave Boyer can be reached at dboyer@washingtontimes.com.