Freya, the wild walrus that became a global sensation last summer for its sightings around Norway’s Oslo fjord before it was euthanized, has been commemorated with a life-sized bronze statue.

Astri Tonoian’s sculpture titled “For Our Sins” was unveiled Saturday near the Oslo marina where the 1,300-pound animal was first seen sunbathing in July 2022.

“This is how humans treat wild nature, but it is also how humans treat humans. This is how we treated Freya. And so, I will call the statue ‘For Our Sins,’” Ms. Tonoian said, according to the British Broadcasting Corporation.

The walrus was quickly embraced by Oslo locals, who turned out in droves to photograph the creature while it milled about the harbor. They were also responsible for naming the animal Freya, the Norse goddess of beauty and love.

Norwegian authorities repeatedly warned onlookers that continued public attention would cause the animal to be put down out of public safety concerns. Authorities ultimately decided to do so last August.

“We have sympathies for the fact that the decision can cause reactions with the public, but I am firm that this was the right call,” Director General of Fisheries Frank Bakke-Jensen said at the time. “We have great regard for animal welfare, but human life and safety must take precedence.”

Norwegian news agency NTB said a crowdfunding campaign raised $25,000 last fall to finance the sculpture.

— This story is based in part on wire service reports.

