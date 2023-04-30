Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware, co-chair of President Biden’s reelection campaign, said Sunday that Americans should look past Mr. Biden’s age and verbal stumbles because of the Republican he’s most likely to face on the debate stage: former President Donald Trump.

“I’d say, ‘Compare him to the alternative,’” Mr. Coons said on ABC’s “This Week.” “Recognize the value of experience and seasoning. Recognize that his values align better with where we want America to go.”

Recent polls have shown that Americans do not want a 2020 rematch between Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden. If reelected, Mr. Biden would be 86 years old when he leaves office.

Mr. Trump isn’t far behind, at only four years younger, but Mr. Biden’s frequent verbal gaffes have drawn questions about his mental fitness.

“In my meetings and conversations with him, in public, in private, I’m more often the person that goes ‘um’ … than he does,” Mr. Coons said. “Joe Biden is fit, capable and ready to serve another term.”

