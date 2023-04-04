NEW YORK — Ricardo Varona turned out for former President Donald Trump’s arraignment Tuesday spinning basketballs atop small American flag poles while roller-blading in circles.

The feat, the New Yorker said, underscored MAGA-world’s talent.

Another person sporting a rubber Trump mask and an orange jumpsuit posed for pictures alongside a cardboard cutout of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who for years served as the target of Mr. Trump’s infamous “lock her up!” chants.

The street performers were part of a wild mix of reporters, activists and tourists that converged near the Manhattan Supreme Court to take in the history of Mr. Trump’s arraignment and booking.

The circus-like atmosphere included a cameo from Rep. George Santos. The embattled pro-Trump New York Republican whisked through the pro-Trump crowd and caused a media frenzy that engulfed him.

Mr. Trump’s polarizing impact on the public also played in real time as pro-Trump and anti-Trump crowds lined up on opposite sides of the park near the courthouse.

The two sides shouted at each other and displayed dueling signs and banners: “Trump won” on one side and “Trump got caught with his pants down again” on the other.

When a MAGA member wandered into the anti-Trump side, she was hounded out by people who called her a Nazi.

Members of the anti-Trump mob hailed the indictment and said he will get a comeuppance.

“This is the side of democracy and justice,” said Jennifer Fisher, a snowbird who divides her time between New York and Florida. She joined the anti-Trump side and nodded at the opposing crowd across the barriers: “They are a cult.”

She held a sign that said, “Trump’s Trials Have Just Begun.”

“I’m just glad he’s been indicted and is being held accountable,” she said.

On the pro-Trump side, Michael Picard of Hartford, Connecticut, stood out wearing American flag overalls without a shirt underneath.

“Donald Trump is the best president,” he said. “He’s gonna win [the case]. He shouldn’t be prosecuted for a crime he didn’t commit.”

Long Island resident Paulina Farr held a flag that depicted Mr. Trump holding a military-style weapon atop a tank.

“He’s always fighting for us American people,” she said. “We’re not the violent people that the media normally tries to portray us as.”

Indeed, the atmosphere around the court was more festive than violent.

And despite the historic nature of the event, much of New York City went on with daily routines.

Yellow cabs buzzed up and down avenues, tourists popped into Starbucks and Chinatown vendors pulled their wares along the sidewalks.

The area around the criminal court building, however, was a hive of activity.

Reporters stretched around the block before sunrise to snatch a pass for court proceedings, while MAGA supporters filtered into Collect Pond Park near the courthouse to protest with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Georgia Republican.

Ms. Greene’s message was largely drowned out by activists banging on drums and blowing whistles.

• Seth McLaughlin reported from Washington.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com. • Seth McLaughlin can be reached at smclaughlin@washingtontimes.com.