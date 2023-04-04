Army investigators have recovered flight data recorders from two HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters that crashed in southwestern Kentucky last week, killing all nine soldiers who were aboard, officials from the 101st Airborne Division said Tuesday.

The helicopters crashed in Trigg County, Kentucky on March 29, 2023, during a training flight. While they were configured as medevac aircraft, Army officials at Fort Campbell, Kentucky said they weren’t on a medical mission at the time.

An aviation safety team from the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center at Fort Rucker, Alabama has custody of the data recorders, commonly referred to as “black boxes” in civilian aircraft. They have been sent back to Fort Rucker for further analysis.

“We cannot provide a timeline as to when the investigation will be completed,” said Lt. Col. Tony Hoefler, a spokesman for the 101st Airborne Division. “The duration of the investigation is determined by the thorough analysis of all factors.”

The remains of the soldiers killed in the crash were transferred to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, home of the Defense Department’s Joint Service Mortuary Affairs Office.

Three of the soldiers were posthumously promoted: Cpl. Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos was promoted to sergeant; Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza was promoted to chief warrant officer 3 and Warrant Officer 1 Aaron Healy was promoted to chief warrant officer 2.

An honorary promotion ceremony will occur with the families at a later date, Army officials said.

