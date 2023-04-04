A top Democratic political firm is launching a preemptive strike on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ potential 2024 White House bid.

American Bridge 21st Century released Tuesday more than 500 pages of opposition research on the Republican governor. The company is making the information publicly available through a web database dubbed the “DeSantis Research Book.”

“This website weaves together all the information we have gathered on DeSantis over the past decade and paints the picture of a MAGA extremist caught up in culture wars, unfit for office, and utterly unprepared for the public pressure that comes with a contentious Republican presidential primary,” said Pat Dennis, the group’s president.

American Bridge compiled a similar database on former President Donald Trump during the 2020 White House race. The opposition research on Mr. DeSantis covers not only his tenure as Florida’s governor, but also his nearly six-year stint in Congress.

The research is likely to become fodder in the GOP primary if Mr. DeSantis mounts a run. Mr. Trump, the leading candidate for the GOP nomination, has already set his sights on the Florida governor.

A super PAC associated with the ex-commander-in-chief is running ads dinging Mr. DeSantis for having voted for budgets that cut Social Security and Medicare when he was a member of Congress.

“The more you see about DeSantis, the more you see he doesn’t share our values,” a narrator states in one of the ads. “He’s not ready to be president.”

